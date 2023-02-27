Lima.- There are couples who take very seriously the creative way of asking their partner to link their lives forever, clearly shows the boy who is the protagonist of this viral story, who made aa terrifyingly romantic proposal by pretending to be run over to ask the girl for marriage from Lima, Peru with whom he maintains a relationship.

Love beyond death? The girl’s reaction to seeing that her boyfriend had an accident caught her attention, but when she showed that she faked it for a tender reason, netizens were moved.

A man had the peculiar idea of fake his death in an accident while riding his motorcyclewith the purpose of proposing to his girlfriend, but beyond taking out a ring because he spent his whole life with the woman to whom the ring was given, he opened various options.

Through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@badbarbieale_april’, broadcast the video where a bride cried for seeing her boyfriend on the ground, but what was not expected was the surprise.

The protagonist of the audiovisual material planned a heartbreaking scene, organized with the people present to fake an accident, but the girl, seeing that the man was allegedly run over on his motorcycle, became a sea of ​​tears.

Neverthelessthe guy stood up, knelt down, showed the engagement ring and he proposed to his beloved, who said yes, and they sealed their love with a tender kiss.

