There is less and less until February 14, the date when the couple will celebrate their relationship and others will venture to take the first step to become a couple. Due to the quarantine, many will not be able to see each other in person, making virtual dating and movie sharing the order of the day.

Looking ahead to the Day of Love and Friendship, we share seven films that talk about all kinds of couples (young or old) and situations. All available in one click on Netflix.

Noa’s Diary (2004)

In a retirement home, a man reads to a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s the story of two young people from different social classes who fell in love during the troubled 1940s, as well as their separation due to third parties and the war.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

When a circle of sophisticated men arrives in the summer, the Bennett sisters are excited about the prospect of finding suitors. At first glance, the elegant Mr. Darcy is seen as very proud and arrogant in Lizzie’s eyes, but this will change the more they get to know each other.

A Matter of Time (2013)

Tim Lake is a 21-year-old who discovers that he can travel through time. Thus, he sets out to use this power to conquer Mary, the woman of his dreams, and make her happy no matter how many times he has to try.

The kissing booth (2018)

Elle’s first kiss marks the beginning of a forbidden romance with the cutest boy in school, but it could also be the end of her relationship with her best friend.

If you knew (2020)

A shy young high school girl helps a friend write a love letter for someone they both want.

To all the boys forever (2021)

The last year of high school revolves around Lara Jean’s return home after traveling with her family to Korea, a getaway she uses to rethink her plans for college and with Peter.

Ghost: the shadow of love (1990)

A murdered young man from Manhattan comes into contact with his beloved thanks to the help of a mysterious woman who can speak to the dead.