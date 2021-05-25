The Magnificent Trufflepigs, a romantic first-person metal-detecting adventure from Andrew Crawshaw, lead designer on The Chinese Room’s Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, now has a release date and will be making its way to PC next Wednesday, 2nd June.

Trufflepigs is the work of Crawshaw’s Leeds-based studio Thunkd (which says it wants to become synonymous with “high-quality, short-form, ‘evening-sized’ games”), and tells the story of Adam – voiced by Doctor Who and Legends of Tomorrow’s Arthur Darvill – as he returns to his childhood home in the heart of the English countryside.

What follows is a game of laid-back metal detecting and exploration, with a “strong interpersonal narrative” as Adam reunites with old friend Beth (played by Safe House and Another Eden’s Luci Fish) and joins her on a quest to find a local treasure connected to her past.

The Magnificent Trufflepigs – Official Teaser.

Publisher AMC likens the ensuing adventure to a typical English summer, calling it “mostly pleasant, but with stormy moments that threaten to ruin everything”. Players can expect to uncover “mostly rubbish” treasures with their metal detector along the way – digging them up with a shovel (“large”) and trowel (“small”) – and they’ll need to choose how Adam responds “as cracks begin to appear in Beth’s fairy tale plans “.

The Magnificent Trufflepigs will be available on Steam next Wednesday, 2nd June, with an Epic Games Store release “soon after”. A Switch version is expected to launch later this summer.