It was Valentine’s Day dinner, the bill amounted to 179 pounds, just over 200 euros, but the couple had decided to leave as if nothing had happened, unaware that they had been filmed by the cameras. A sumptuous dinner.

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, England, shared the receipt on Facebook which included steak, lobster, chips, two portions of mussels, a Thai green chicken curry and four bottles of wine.

According to the DailyMail, the restaurateurs said the couple had been advised that they had until 4pm on February 15 to pay the bill. Sharing the receipt on social media, they wrote: “You were sitting in front of a camera…”.



After sharing the first post, The Mill staff revealed that they had been contacted by a man who admitted that he did not have enough money to pay the bill that evening, but that once he received his salary, he would pay the bill. whole figure.

However, the following evening, the dinner of over 200 euros was then paid for by a mysterious woman.

Taking up the news on Facebook, which had attracted the attention of many users, the restaurant wrote: «The bill was paid by an anonymous woman who is believed to be his girlfriend! Blessed are those who said that romance is dead.”