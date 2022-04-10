Netflix returns to delight the audience with “Between life and death”, the new youth drama film that makes use of the romance genre with the paranormal. Actress Joey King from “The Kissing Booth” returns to streaming in the adaptation of the novel “The In Between”, written by Marc Klein. What is the most recent success of the platform about?

After its debut in the United States in Paramount +, now the film is released worldwide in the Netflix catalog and here we tell you about it.

Joey King’s new project on Netflix

Actress Joe King, recognized by some as Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus,” rose to worldwide fame with the “Kissing Booth” trilogy, where she played Rochelle “Elle” Evans.

The Kissing Booth is a teen drama trilogy on Netflix. Photo: IMDb

After having shaved her head for her role in the Hulu series, “The act”, the actress returns to Netflix for her latest project: “Between life and death”.

Joey King and Kyle Allen star in “Between Life and Death.” Photo: Paramount+

In the 2022 film, Joey King plays Tessa, a young photographer trying to reconnect with her boyfriend after his tragic death in a car accident.

The book that inspired the movie

Juvenile novels seem to have no end to inspire new adaptations in the cinema. “Between life and death” does not escape this trend.

“Between Life and Death” is based on Marc Klein’s book “The In Between”. Photo: Amazon

The film, which arrived on Netflix on April 8, is based on the novel “The In Between” written by novelist and screenwriter Marc Klein.

“Between life and death”: trailer