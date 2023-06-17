Romano Prodi and Flavia Franzoni shared everything for 54 long years. The woman passed away suddenly at the age of 76

The words of Romano Prodiduring his wife’s funeral, they moved everyone.

Flavia Franzoni passed away forever at the age of 76. The news spread with a note from the former Prime Minister:

With great sorrow, President Romano Prodi, together with his sons Giorgio, Antonio and his entire family, announces that his wife, Flavia Franzoni, has suddenly passed away today.

For 54 long years of marriage, Prodi and his wife have always shared everything. It was the former President himself who recounted that strong and special bond during his last farewell. His words have touched all those present.

The moving words of Romano Prodi

We have always shared everything, from our presence in this much loved city, to my presence at IRI and then in political life in Rome and Brussels. We’ve always talked about everything and I’ve asked her for endless advice and yesterday too, speaking with Giorgio and Antonio, it came naturally to me to say ‘I’m asking Flavia’.

Don’t think that our life together was made up only of intellectual exchanges. We lived together in heaven and earth. With happiness among us, with friends and on holidays with the whole tribe. Precisely on the eve of leaving for Assisi, as we walked along the streets of Bologna as usual, we wondered if we could see Piazza Santo Stefano from Paradise. I really believe so.

The church of San Giovanni in Monte was crowded with people, many wanted to be present for the last farewell to Flavia Franzoni. There are many well-known faces in politics, such as Draghi and Schlein. Also present were the former prime ministers Mario Monti and Enrico Letta, the mayor of Bologna, the deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami, the president of the Emilia Romagna region and even Gianni Morandi.

Romano Prodi’s wife rests in family graveIn the San Ruffino cemetery.