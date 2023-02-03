Belarusian athlete Piotr Romankevich said that the Brazilian wrestler Saulo Cavalari was in for a “real surprise” as part of their duel at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. On Friday, February 3, Romankevich told Izvestia about his expectations from the fight.

“I hope there will be no provocations in this fight, because Saulo knows who he is boxing with and I think he is familiar with my kickboxing technique. Therefore, jokes aside,” said Romankevich.

The Belarusian athlete also said that together with his team he watched a lot of Cavalari’s fights and studied the Brazilian’s technique well.

“He fought a lot in Russia and the Glory promotion, so we know him well. Strengths and weaknesses we will not disclose. We will prepare and make a real surprise for him,” added Romankevich.

Earlier, on February 1, kickboxer Vladislav Tuinov shared his expectations from the fight between Romankevich and Cavalari. He said that he was waiting for a “powerful kill” and it would be interesting for him to see how both athletes can adapt to the kickboxing ring, and again feel what the pace and dynamics in kickboxing are.

On January 31, the president of AMC Fight Nights, Kamil Gadzhiev, predicted Petr Romankevich a victory over Saulo Cavalari in the battle of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. In his opinion, one of the decisive factors may be the fact that the fight will take place in Romankevich’s homeland in Belarus.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will take place this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi Avtomat Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.