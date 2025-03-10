Romania’s electoral authorities reject the presidential candidacy of the Ultra Prorruso Georgescu

The Romania Central Electoral Office rejected the candidacy of the Ultranationalist Proruso Călin Georgescu for the presidential elections on May 4, in which he left as a favorite.

After this decision, a 24 -hour period opens to present resources before the Constitutional Court, which has another 48 hours to issue a ruling. This means that the final decision could be known on Wednesday night.

Georgescu won the first round of the Romanian presidentials on November 24, subsequently annulled by the Constitutional for indications of illegal financing and Russian interference against all prognosis.

After knowing the decision to exclude Georgescu, hundreds of their supporters protested in front of the central electoral office and some of them launched eggs, bottles and pyrotechnic material against the police who protected the building. According to the gendarmerie, the protesters also set fire to the urban furniture and the agents made some arrests, although the number is not specified. A group of protesters turned the vehicle of a television chain to the shout of “I swear to defend my country even with the price of my life.”

“A direct blow to the heart of world democracy!” Georgescu described the decision on social network X, adding: “Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!”

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of the Romanians (Aur), George Simion, whose ultra -nationalist and Eurosceptic party is currently the main opposition force in the country, described the rejection of Georgescu’s candidacy as an antidemocratic act. “It is a continuation of the coup d’etat of December 6,” he wrote on Facebook in reference to the date on which the Constitutional annulled the presidential elections.

Georgescu, relatively little known in Romania until a few months ago, won in the first round thanks to a campaign on social networks, especially Tiktok, in which he said he had not invested anything. His message against traditional parties attracted mostly young voters and rural environments, disenchanted with corruption and low standard of living in the country of 19 million border inhabitants with Ukraine.

The leader of the ultra -nationalist party Pot, Anamaria Gavrilă, also denounced the decision, said Romania is “a dictatorship” and questioned the vote of the 14 members of the Central Electoral Office.

According to the brief of the electoral authorities, the Romanian Constitution requires presidential candidates for an impeccable respect for laws and democracy, both in the present and in the past. However, his violation of the electoral norms in the last presidential presidential ones led to the annulment of the elections.

In this way, accepting its candidacy again would imply ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court, which supports that it did not comply with the laws or respect democratic processes.

At the end of February, the Romanian Prosecutor’s Office accused him of six crimes, including committing actions against the constitutional order and creating a fascist and anti -Semitic organization.

The ultra -nationalist candidate, who has defended an approach to Russia and has questioned that Ukraine was a state, defends a reactionary ideology and in the past praised Romanian fascist leaders responsible for the Holocaust in the country during World War II.

In the last surveys, Georgescu was the favorite for elections by monopolizing more than 35 % of the votes, which guaranteed him to reach the second round.