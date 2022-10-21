the romanian tennis player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping, after a prohibited substance was found in a sample she provided for at US Open of last August.

The International Agency for Tennis Integrity (ITIA, for its acronym in English) reported this Friday the appearance of Roxadustat, a drug against anemia that increases the production of erythropoietin, in Halep’s urine.

The player, former world number one and currently in ninth place in the ranking WTArequested the analysis of sample B, which gave the same result.

Romanian Simona Halep during a match at the US Open/EFE

Halep31, “will not be able to compete or attend any tennis tournament organized by the governing bodies of this sport,” said the Agency, which manages anti-doping controls in professional tennis.

The US Open It was the last tournament played by the Romanian, who lost in the first round to the Ukrainian Daria Snigur 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

The roxadustat It appears on the list of substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it increases the endogenous production of erythropoietin and stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells, which is why it is estimated that it improves the performance of athletes.

Winner of 24 titles throughout her career, this year she won those in Melbourne and Toronto. She won 2018 at Roland Garros and 2019 at Wimbledon.