Romanian Prime Minister Ciolaku called on EU countries to completely abandon gas from Russia

Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolaku in interview Der Standart called on European Union (EU) countries to completely abandon purchases of Russian gas and other products, following the example of Bucharest.

The minister noted the importance of such a step, since “there is a very big difference between what we are losing, namely comfort, and what is happening in Ukraine.” Colaku also did not support the continuation of Russian gas supplies to Austria. In his opinion, in a similar way, Vienna sponsors military operations on the territory of Ukraine and pays Moscow “blood money.”

“I believe that the EU is preparing for complete independence from Russian gas, even if gas prices are higher for a certain period of time,” Ciolaku concluded.

At the end of August, the Financial Times (FT) reported that European countries intend to import record amounts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in 2023, contrary to the desire of Western countries to abandon Russian energy resources by 2027. In January-July, Italy and Spain became the leaders in terms of purchase volumes of this type of fuel in Europe. In total, Russia received 5.29 billion euros for LNG supplies to the EU, and export volumes increased by 40 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

At the beginning of September, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported a decrease in the country’s oil and gas revenues by 38.2 percent for the year. From January to August, revenues to the federal budget decreased to 4.836 trillion rubles. The department explained this dynamics by a number of factors, including a decrease in exchange prices for Urals raw materials, a drop in natural gas export volumes and a higher comparison base from last year.