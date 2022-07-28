Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Chuca spoke negatively about a recent speech by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in which he commented on the Ukrainian conflict.

“Romania is perceived as a country where several nationalities live together and live very well in peace and quiet. Such undesirable statements have no place in Europe, where 27 countries live in peace and prosperity,” the Romanian politician told reporters when asked to comment on Orban’s words.

Chuca also added that he wants to call on people for tolerance, wisdom, solidarity and respect for European values.

Earlier, on July 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it is quite possible that the events in Ukraine will put an end to Western domination, and a multipolar world order will knock on the door. According to him, the West’s strategy is like a car with flat tires on all four wheels, and Europe needs a new approach to the Ukrainian conflict, the goal of which would be peace.

July 24 magazine columnist The Spectator William Nattrass pointed out in his article that the EU countries perceived the readiness of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to take the first steps towards normalizing relations with Russia as a betrayal. According to him, this is one of the sure signs that in the face of economic pressure, European unity in relation to Ukraine is being destroyed.

A number of countries are imposing new sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.