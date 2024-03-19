Romanian mercenaries announced their participation in attacks on the border areas of Russia

Romanian mercenaries from the Romanian Battlegroup Getica said they took part in attacks on Russian border regions together with the Russian Volunteer Corps. (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

We raided their border villages Romanian Battlegroup Getica

Representatives of the group also published videos of attacks and shelling of Russian border regions on social networks.

Earlier, former Minister of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Andrei Pinchuk said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky will transfer elite fighters from the Zaporozhye direction to the sabotage and assault groups (DRG) that are trying to break through into the territories of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Related materials:

What is known about the Romanian Battlegroup Getica?

At the end of February Radio Romania reported that Romanian volunteers are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them is the organization Romanian Battlegroup Getica (Romanian Battle Group “Getica”).

It was noted that it includes citizens of Romania and Moldova who joined the ranks of the Ukrainian army to confront Russia. The group also engages in recruitment on social networks. The page contains, in particular, an interview with the operational commander of the group, who calls himself GetoTac.

Romanian Battlegroup Getica is a battle group formed from native Romanian speakers in Ukraine. The group was formed in September last year and began its activities by uniting Romanian fighters who were already in various military units and structures of the Ukrainian army Jetotakoperational commander of the Romanian Battlegroup Getica

According to the soldier, the group mainly specializes in technology and military intelligence. He emphasized that the Romanian Battlegroup Getica is not an official recruiter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and unites volunteers.

Related materials:

Zelensky's office spoke out about attacks on the Russian border

Advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, called for intensifying attacks on Russian border regions.

See also Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him for a visit I would like the scale to be much larger, so that much more of the border territories of the Russian Federation would be involved, so that Russia would feel what war is like in the 21st century Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

He also expressed a desire for residents of the Russian border to live in bomb shelters and constantly hear sirens.

Previously, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) commented for the first time on attacks on Russian border regions, promising that they would continue in the near future. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate clarified that the attacks involve Russians fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and called this a “domestic issue” of Russia.

On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions with units numbering over 2.5 thousand saboteurs, as well as 35 tanks and approximately 40 armored combat vehicles.

At a meeting with the FSB, the head of state ordered the department to “look for traitors” and punish them by name without a statute of limitations. According to the politician, all attempts to break into Russian territory failed.

On March 18, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian military struck concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 105th, 120th brigades of the Ukrainian territorial defense and RDK in the areas of Popovka, Lukashovka and Velyka Pisarevka in the Sumy region and Staritsa in the Kharkov region.