Romanian gymnast Barbosa awarded 2024 Games bronze medal after CAS decision

Romanian gymnast Ana-Maria Barbosa was awarded a bronze medal for third place in the floor exercise at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The athlete announced this on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The ceremony took place in Romania, 11 days after the end of the competition. “Right now I can’t stop thinking about Sabrina and Jordan [румынке Войне и американке Чайлз, которые заняли четвертое и пятое места]“It’s a tough situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions,” said Barbosu, who expressed hope that all three would win bronze medals at the tournament.

Initially, Barbosu, Voynya and Chiles took third, fourth and fifth places respectively. However, the American filed a protest against the score, which was upheld, and rose to third place, receiving bronze. After that, Barbosu, who was removed from the podium, filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). As a result, the CAS decided that the Americans filed a protest four seconds too late. As a result, Barbosu, who originally took third place, was recognized as the bronze medalist.

The US has announced its intention to challenge the medal’s redistribution. Chiles called the decision unfair.