Romanian farmers blocked the border with Ukraine to allow trucks to pass through. The Ukrainian State Border Service reported this on January 13.

“The movement of trucks through the Romanian checkpoint “Siret” opposite “Porubnoye” is blocked. In Romania, farmers are blocking truck traffic. The reasons and estimated duration of the blockage are unknown. Traffic complications can occur in both directions,” the department reported on Telegram.

The border service noted that there is no significant queue of trucks leaving for Ukraine. 825 trucks are registered to leave the country. The passage of cars, buses and pedestrians is carried out as usual.

Earlier, on November 6, carriers from Poland began to block automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. They demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number. Because of this, huge queues of trucks have accumulated at the border. Truckers later announced that the protest action would continue until February 1, 2024.

Against this background, interruptions in the delivery of some goods began in Ukraine due to the blocking of the border. On November 19, the vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers (ASMAP) Vladimir Balin said that Kyiv and Warsaw intend to sue over problems with blocking traffic at the border.

On November 27, Polish farmers from the organization “Deceived Village” joined the protesting carriers on the Ukrainian border and also began to block the Medyka-Shegini checkpoint. They stated that they would only allow vehicles carrying humanitarian aid through. On November 27, a 24-hour blockade was introduced.

The protesters decided to lift the blockade of border crossings during the Christmas holidays. However, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported on January 4 that Polish farmers resumed blocking the Medyka-Shegini checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. As noted, passenger cars are moving as usual, and trucks will pass three units per hour without delays, in particular with humanitarian aid and perishable products.