Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu is one of 8 people who died in a plane crashing into a building in the town of San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy. The accident happened on Sunday (3.Oct.2021). The single-engine, piloted by Petrescu, caught fire after crashing. There were no survivors.

All the victims were on the flight, including the billionaire’s wife and son. Among the dead are 2 Italians, one under the age of 2, a Frenchwoman, a Franco-Romanian and a Canadian.

The aircraft, model Pilatus PC-12, took off from Linate airport, on the outskirts of Milan, and was headed for the city of Olbia, in Sardinia. The building hit by the plane was undergoing renovations and houses offices and the parking lot of a bus company.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

The ANSV (National Air Safety Agency) of Italy informed on this Monday (4.Oct) ​​he started an investigation into the accident, and that he has already found the aircraft’s black box. The agency said that authorities in Romania and Canada – the country where the plane’s engine is manufactured – will participate in the investigation.

The Fire Department of Italy published on his Twitter profile a video with the fire control operation after the accident. The flames also hit cars that were parked on the street in front of the building.

Second the Italian news agency ANSA, minutes after taking off, Petrescu asked to return to Linate airport. The agency reported that flight controllers noticed that the plane was making abnormal movements in an incorrect direction as soon as it left the runway.

The pilot warned that he would make a “small deviation”, and then asked to land. Less than a minute later the plane began to crash and vanished from the radar. The aircraft’s engine would have started burning while still in the air.

Petrescu was one of the richest people in Romania, with an estimated worth of €3 billion. He owned a chain of hypermarkets and shopping malls, in addition to having run a construction company.