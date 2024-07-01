Romania and the Netherlands will meet in the round of 16 of Euro 2024, in a duel that promises to be exciting. The Netherlands arrive as favorites, but Romania has proven to be a team capable of surprising. Here we present five key predictions for this crucial match.
Xavi Simons, the young Dutch talent, has been one of the stars of the tournament. After a brief rest in the final group game, he is expected to return to the starting lineup against Romania. His creativity and dynamism in midfield are essential to the Netherlands’ game, and including him in the starting line-up could make the difference.
The Netherlands have shown glimpses of their potential, but have not yet fully convinced in their performances. This match against Romania could be the moment when the Dutch team finally shows its true quality. A clear victory is predicted for the Netherlands, with a convincing performance reaffirming their status as serious contenders in the tournament.
Romania have been decent in terms of goals, scoring three in their first match, one in their last and none in their second. Against a solid Dutch defence, Romania are expected to struggle to find the back of the net. The Netherlands’ well-organised and disciplined defence could manage to keep a clean sheet during this encounter.
Cody Gakpo has been one of the standout performers for the Netherlands in this tournament. His ability to unbalance defences and his ability to score crucial goals make him a natural candidate for the MVP of the match. Gakpo is expected to have a significant impact on the game, leading the Dutch attack and contributing both goals and assists.
Frenkie de Jong’s absence due to injury has been a blow for the Netherlands. His ability to control the tempo of the game and distribute the ball from midfield is irreplaceable. Although the team has other talented players, De Jong’s absence will be felt, especially in critical moments where his experience and ability to maintain possession would be vital.
