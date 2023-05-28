In Romania, on May 29, large-scale NATO exercises Saber Guardian-23 will begin, in which 10 thousand Romanian soldiers, as well as military personnel from 13 countries of the alliance, will participate. About this on Saturday, May 27, reported Romanian Ministry of National Defense on its official website.

The opening ceremony of the exercises will take place on Monday at the Smardan training ground in the presence of Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defense Staff General Daniel Petrescu.

“About 10 thousand soldiers will take part in the multinational exercises Saber Guardian-23 (SG23), which will be held from May 29 to June 9, of which more than five thousand Romanian soldiers, with more than 1.7 thousand technical equipment from our country and 13 allied and partner countries, ”the website of the Ministry of Defense states.

The department added that this is the largest and most complex exercise of those planned for this year. The main maneuvers will take place at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base and at the training ground of the air defense school near Constanta.

The military from Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, North Macedonia, the USA, France and Montenegro will take part in the exercises.

Saber Guardian-23 is part of a comprehensive exercise within Defender Europe 23, which is planned by the US military command and coordinated by the command of the US ground forces in Europe and Africa.

Earlier, on May 26, large-scale military exercises “Spring Storm” with the participation of more than 14 thousand military personnel from a number of NATO countries ended in Estonia. They involved hundreds of pieces of military equipment, namely armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, self-propelled artillery mounts and missile systems, as well as aircraft, helicopters and ships.

Prior to this, on May 16, the Swedish Ministry of Defense announced that the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 (ACE 2023) air force exercises would be held in northern Europe from May 29 to June 9. Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, the USA, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Sweden will take part in the Air Force exercises.

The day before, a series of two major military exercises started in Finland at the Rovajärvi training ground in Lapland. In total, about 8,000 military personnel will take part in the maneuvers, more than 1,000 of them are military personnel from the United States, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway.

In April, the website of the US National Guard published information that the North Atlantic Alliance would hold the largest aviation exercises in Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia in June of this year. It was noted that the collective defense exercises were aimed at testing Germany’s ability to command and control the multinational air force operating on German airfields.

Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science of the Financial University under the Government of Russia Leonid Krutakov, commenting on this message, noted that these exercises meant a show of strength and this was to be expected in the current conditions.