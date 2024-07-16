Romania | The social media influencer accused of human trafficking has to stay in Romania – “God has made a plan for me”

Romania|Andrew Tate was granted the right to leave Romania earlier this month. The Bucharest court accepted the prosecutor’s appeal.

Human trafficking with the accused social media persona Andrew Tatella does not have the right to leave Romania before his trial. The Romanian judiciary canceled on Tuesday earlier a decision that would have guaranteed Tate free movement in Europe.

Tate was indicted on charges of human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal organization to sexually exploit women in mid-2023. In addition to Andrew Tate, his brothers are accused Tristan Tate and two Romanian women. All have denied the charges.

From Bucharest the court ruled in April that the trial could begin, but Tate appealed the decision. The suspects were banned from leaving Romania until the appeal was processed.

However, the movement restrictions on Tate and the other suspects were removed earlier in July. The prosecutor appealed the decision and it was reversed on Tuesday.

The Romanian court said that it accepted the demand of the Anti-Organized Crime Agency (DIICOT), as well as rejected the defendants’ petition to free their movement throughout the EU.

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who has amassed millions of followers by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say subjugates women. He has also publicly called himself a misogynist.

“God has made a plan for me and I will follow his decisions,” Tate told reporters on Tuesday.

“My feelings are not at stake in this process. I will follow the law. I will respect the Romanian legal system. Whatever they decide, I will do.”

Thus the brothers were detained by Romanian police from December 2022 to April 2023 to prevent them from fleeing the country or destroying evidence.

They were then under house arrest until August last year, when the courts placed them under judicial supervision. It is a lighter practice than arrest and house arrest, which aims to prevent them from leaving the country.