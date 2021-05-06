Romania | The Prince of Liechtenstein is accused of killing Romania’s largest bear

The prince is accused of shooting a protected bear named Arthur in the Carpathian Mountains in Romania.

Animal rights activists accuse the Prince of Liechtenstein Emanuelia killing a protected bear. According to some sources, the animal known as the largest bear in Romania has also been described as the largest in Europe.

The news agency AFP, a British broadcasting company, reports on the matter BBC and the British newspaper The Guardian.

Romania said on Wednesday it would begin an investigation into the case. The prince is suspected of shooting a protected bear on a hunting trip in the Carpathian Mountains in March.

Prince Emanuel had a special permit issued by Romania to shoot a female bear that disturbed local farmers. However, the prince is suspected of shooting a male bear that has not been harmed by humans.

Activists suspect the prince deliberately shot a large bear in the hope of hunting glory. The office of the Prince of Liechtenstein tells the news agency AFP that they do not know the background to this “personal matter,” but Hovi stresses that he respects nature and ecological sustainability.

Romania’s great bear, Arthur, who was actively monitored, was 17 years old.

Romania has the largest bear population in Europe, more than 6,000 bears. However, hunting of brown bears and bounty hunting of large mammals is prohibited in Romania.