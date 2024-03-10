The most dangerous European country for driving is Romania, followed by Serbia and Bulgaria. While the safest is Norway followed by Sweden and the United Kingdom. The ranking arises from an elaboration made by Vignetteswitzerland.com on the 2022 statistics, according to which the figures that place Romania at the top of the danger ranking are based on 85.81 deaths per million inhabitants, the highest value of all Countries analyzed. However, this is a decrease of 10.26% compared to ten years ago, when 95.62 deaths per million inhabitants were recorded. Serbia is in second place with 82.65 deaths per million inhabitants (-13.01% compared to 2012 when there were 95.01 deaths per million inhabitants). In third place is Bulgaria with 77.64 deaths per million inhabitants.

Norway, the most virtuous

Norway, on the other hand, records 21.38 deaths per million inhabitants, also in this case a decrease compared to 2012, when 29.08 deaths per million inhabitants were recorded. In second place in the ranking of the safest countries is Sweden with 21.72 deaths per million inhabitants. In this nation the decline compared to 2012 was even more evident: – 27.74%, when 30.05 deaths per million inhabitants were recorded. The United Kingdom finally ranks third, with 25.89 deaths per million inhabitants. However, the change in road deaths is less significant with a drop of just 9.51% compared to 2012, when deaths were 28.61 per million inhabitants.

It's Italy …?

Italy is in tenth place with 53.70 deaths per million inhabitants, therefore down 12.97% compared to 2012 when there were 61.71 deaths. More dangerous than Italy – after Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria who, as we said, “hold the podium” – are Croatia, Portugal, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg and Hungary.

“Considering how connected Europe is and how easy it is to travel from one country to another – said ME Wijnmalen, CEO of Vignetteswitzerland.com – it is important to know the driving conditions of each country you travel to. Many factors can influence these conditions, such as the quality of the roads, traffic regulations and even changes to speed limits can influence the risk you take when traveling on the road.”