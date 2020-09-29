Romania | The deceased mayor was elected for a further term by a landslide in Romania

Seated Mayor Ion Aliman died about two weeks before the election as a result of the coronavirus. It did not prevent an election victory.

Mayor Ion Aliman was elected on Sunday for a third term in the village of Deveselu in southern Romania. The Social Democratic Party, Aliman, received 64 percent of the vote, according to Reuters and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The only problem was that Aliman died about two weeks before the election as a result of the coronavirus.

Aliman’s name was already on the printed ballot papers and could not be removed, according to authorities.

Reuters reports that a video shared on social media shows how dozens of villagers wandered to Aliman’s grave after Sunday’s vote to light candles.

“This is your victory,” one man says in the video. “I know you’re proud of us. Rest in peace.”

Deveselu is a small village of about 3,000 people where Alima appeared to be considered a politician.

“He was a real mayor for us. He kept the side of the village and respected all the laws. I don’t think we’ll see a mayor like her anymore, ”the woman, who covered her face with a mask, said in a television interview with Devaselu.

Aliman was a former naval officer who would have turned 57 on Monday. He died on September 17 at a hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Funeral wreaths at Aliman’s grave on September 28, 2020.­

New elections are planned in the village of Deveselu, authorities say.

This is not the first time that this has happened in Romania. In the year 2008 Neculai Ivascu, 57, was elected mayor for a further term in the village of Voinest despite the fact that he died of liver disease just a moment after the vote began.

According to Reuters, nearly 124,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Romania, resulting in the deaths of about 4,700 people.