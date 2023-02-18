In Romania, according to prosecutors, four doctors supplied a fifth doctor with pacemakers taken from dead patients, without the consent of the patient or his family. The doctor used them on living patients.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

One of the doctors who worked at the hospital in Iași has been arrested. He is accused of taking bribes, among other things. According to the prosecutors, the doctor in question led a “network” of a total of five doctors, in which four doctors supplied the fifth with pacemakers taken from dead patients without the patient’s or family’s permission.

Prosecutors according to the doctor performed at least 238 procedures with the stolen implants over a seven-year period, starting in 2017. At the same time, according to the prosecutors, he put the living patients in danger.

“A big part [kiinniotetun] of the implants recommended by the doctor were not necessary,” the prosecutors’ press release says.

The Roma healthcare system is generally plagued by corruption. According to Reuters, in the last thirty years, Romania has built only one hospital and spends the least amount of money on healthcare among EU countries.