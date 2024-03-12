Romania | Social media personality suspected of crimes Andrew Tate arrested in Romania – planned to escape

The arrests came after Britain issued European arrest warrants for Tate and his brother on Monday.

About misogynists a British-American social media personality known for his comments Andrew Tate37 and his brother Tristian Tate has been arrested in Romania, according to the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The arrests were made after Britain issued European arrest warrants for the men on Monday, said Andrew Tate's representative.

“Last week we received information that Tate may have been planning to flee Romania, where he is facing multiple charges of alleged rape and human trafficking,” British lawyers at McCue Jury & Partners wrote in a Swedish newspaper for Aftonbladet in his statement.

The lawyers in question are representing four of Tate's alleged victims, who are said to be British nationals.

Arrest warrants related to allegations of acts that date between 2012 and 2015. The brothers are awaiting trial in Romania on separate charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually abuse women.

According to Andrew Tate's representatives, the brothers “categorically” deny all the allegations.

The brothers have been first in pretrial detention and then under house arrest since December 2022. In August, the brothers were released from house arrest, but they had to stay in Romania.