Romania | Romanian dictator Ceauşescu’s rare Rombac plane auctioned for € 25,000

Next Thursday, the rare plane of another former president will also be shouted at. However, they must not be exported from Romania.

Romanian the late dictator Nicolae Ceausescun the presidential aircraft is to be auctioned, says American CNN news channel.

This is a rare Rombac 1-11 machine, manufactured under license in Romania in nine units. The licensee was the British Aircraft Corporation, which manufactured a total of 244 similar BAC-111s between 1963 and 1983.

Ceauşescu used a 119-seater passenger plane during his last term in 1986-1989. He and his wife Elena executed during the Romanian Revolution in December 1989.

From The aircraft used by Ceauşescu, who ruled the country in 1965, is sold as part of the liquidation of the assets of the Romanian state airline Romavia, which collapsed in 2014. The starting price for the aircraft at the auction is 25,000 euros.

At the same time, attempts are being made to sell after Ceauşescu, who ruled Romania Ion Iliescun another Rombac 1-11 machine in use. Its starting price is the same as the Ceauşescu machine, ie 25,000 euros.

Romanian Auction House Artmark according to the website the auction will be held next week on Thursday. You can participate online or by phone.

News agency AP’s by the two machines for sale will be treated at auction as special national treasures. Consequently, the machines cannot be exported from Romania and the buyer must undertake to take good care of them.