Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

The Ukraine war has an impact on Romania: Bucharest is transferring soldiers and wants to react militarily in an emergency.

Bucharest – After several times in the NATO state Romania Parts of suspected Russian drones have appeared, the government in Bucharest is extremely alarmed. A general in the Romanian army now said: “We are ready to use all military power to defend our territory.” This was reported by the Romanian news channel Digi24.

Romania is moving soldiers and wants to react depending on the “threat level”.

Romania is ready to use air defense systems against Russian drones depending on the “threat level,” said General Gheorghita Vlad, deputy chief of defense staff. In addition, the military has already sent 600 soldiers and equipment to the Danube Delta on the border with Ukraine. “We have decided to deploy around 600 soldiers to strengthen our defense line in the northern part of Dobrogea,” the general is quoted as saying.

The army has also stationed radar devices, activated defenses and sought talks with allied NATO states. The aim is to “find solutions for resistance to Russian aggression,” says Vlad Digi24 said in an interview with a Swedish television station.

Romanian President Klaus Johannis (l.) in conversation with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyj. © Imago

Drone parts on Romanian territory – suspicion falls on Russia

Suspicious pieces of rubble have been discovered several times in Romania. The debris belonged to a “drone similar to those used by the Russian army,” the Romanian foreign and defense ministries said on Wednesday (September 13). In this context, Romania’s Foreign Ministry accused Russia of violating Romanian airspace. The NATO state then summoned the Russian ambassador.

A NATO alliance spokesman said after a meeting of the permanent representatives of the member states that NATO stood in solidarity with Romania. However, there is no evidence of a targeted attack by Russia on Allied territory.

NATO: The most important combat missions of the defense alliance View photo series

Drone parts from Russia? Romania restricts air traffic

In response to the debris, Romania has already restricted flights from the airspace on its eastern border with Ukraine. This affects an inland strip of 20 to 30 kilometers along the border between the cities of Galati and Sulina, which are 134 kilometers apart as the crow flies. Now only government aircraft and rescue helicopters are allowed to use this airspace.

On the night of Wednesday (September 13th), there were air alarm warnings via mobile communications for the first time in the communities of Tulcea and Galati counties bordering Ukraine. Romania has already ordered the construction of nine-meter-long air raid shelters on the border with Ukraine in view of fears surrounding the war in Ukraine. (smu with material from dpa)