Sunday, August 27, 2023
Romania | One dead and dozens injured in explosions at a LPG station

August 27, 2023
in World Europe
Romania | One dead and dozens injured in explosions at a LPG station

About half of the injured are firefighters who were called to the scene of the accident.

in Romania one person has died and more than 40 have been injured when two explosions occurred at an LPG station near the capital Bucharest on Saturday evening. According to the authorities, among the injured are more than 20 firefighters who were called to the scene after the first explosion.

The local hospital says that at least eight of the injured have suffered serious burns.

According to the emergency authorities, people have been evacuated within a radius of 700 meters from the explosion site, as there is a risk of new explosions in the area.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has called what happened a tragedy. In an update published on social media, he demands that an investigation be started quickly in order to find out if the rules have been broken.

The lack of supervision of security measures has repeatedly caused outrage in Romania. In 2015, a fire started from fireworks in a nightclub in Bucharest, killing more than 60 people.

