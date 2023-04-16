Romania is ready to help Moldova and Ukraine pass a technical assessment of the fulfillment of conditions for accession to the European Union (EU). This was announced on April 16 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Bogdan Aurescu, on the air of the TV channel Digi 24.

“Romania will continue to support Ukraine and Moldova, including through technical expertise, to implement the recommendations made by the EC regarding the start of the EU accession negotiations,” Aurescu said.

The Minister recalled that in autumn this year the European Commission will assess how Ukraine and Romania comply with the conditions and recommendations for joining the EU. If the report is positive, the countries will be able to move on to the next step – the start of accession negotiations. According to Aurescu, both countries deserve to follow the European path.

In June, the European Council agreed on the status of EU candidates for Ukraine and Moldova. The decision was made by the heads of state and government of 27 EU countries at the summit in Brussels. As a result of the summit, Ukraine and Moldova received a number of conditions that must be met, including reforms. Moldova received nine such prescriptions.

In December last year, it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted all the bills that are necessary to implement the recommendations of the European Commission to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.

It is expected that the issue of the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union will be considered at the summit, which will be held in December 2023.