The death of a hiker attacked by a brown bear in Romania last week has given the country’s legislators the impetus to take action against this iconic species. Although this new, tougher legislation on bears had already been adopted by the Senate in November, it was the tragic death of this 19-year-old hiker on the Jepii Mici tourist trail, located in the Bucegi Mountains, near the city of Brasov, which led to the extraordinary convening of the Chamber of Deputies to approve this Monday a law that allows the hunting of 426 specimens between 2024 and 2025, with the aim of preventing the attacks on people by the plantigrades from continuing to increase.

The young hiker was walking with her boyfriend when she was attacked by the bear. The animal caused several injuries and then dragged her into a wooded area where it ended up pushing her off a 200-metre cliff, in front of her partner who could only call 112 of what was happening. The fall down the ravine was what caused her death, the forensic doctor said. The rescue services killed the bear, after it also suffered several attacks from them. After the autopsy, the veterinarians expressed their astonishment at the violence shown when they found that she was not pregnant, was not in the lactation period, and did not have rabies.

The fateful incident sparked numerous reactions. Among the strongest was that of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who argued that “there is overcrowding in certain areas” and that the numbers are declining due to lack of food. He also announced that legislation would be tightened, although he insisted that the bears would be protected. “It is clear that human life comes first, but we will not give free rein to hunting in Romania; very high-risk areas will be addressed,” he said. According to data from the Ministry of the Environment, 14 people died and another 158 were injured in the last five years in Romania, which is home to the largest population of brown bears in Europe, with 8,000 specimens.

The new legislation, which was approved on Monday by 214 votes in favour, 7 against and 23 abstentions, establishes measures for intervention when animals show signs of aggression or are found in dangerous areas, where there is a high concentration of human activity. Specifically, the prevention quota – which can be killed – goes from 140 to 426 brown bears between 2024 and 2025, while the intervention quota is reduced from 80 to 55 specimens. The promoter of the law, Tanczos Barna – former Minister of the Environment and senator of the Hungarian minority – stated on Monday that the population of brown bears in Romania is not in danger and stressed that studies show a constant increase in the number of specimens.

The new law has been welcomed by hunters, who have been calling for an increase in catches for some time, but wildlife activists and environmentalists have been harshly criticising it. They criticise the law for being based on a study by the National Institute for Forest Research and Development Marin Drăcea (INCDS) of the Ministry of the Environment, which established that there are between 7,000 and 8,000 bears in Romania, and they accuse politicians of believing that prevention quotas as high as those adopted will mean killing bears that are not causing problems. “These studies are just a cover to allow them to be killed,” explains Mihai Pop, representative of the Association for the Conservation of Biological Diversity.

The activist argues that the data has been compiled by counting, based on reports from hunting associations and forest areas, which count by eye, as well as the number of exemptions granted over time. “It is a method without statistical rigor, which also assumes that the tracks found on different days come from different bears,” he asserts, which means that some of these animals could be counted several times. Pop believes that hunting can be a good tool to manage the number of specimens of this species, but with moderation.

“Hunting is a long-term conservation measure,” says Mihai Grigoraș, a hunter and businessman involved in organic farming. In his opinion, there is a problem with the new quotas. “We have no choice but to hunt them,” he says. “However, if you have a quota of three bears and you kill them, while you have one that comes down to populated areas and you don’t kill it, then the social issue has not been resolved, it has only served to obtain economic benefit,” Pop concludes.

For WWF, there is another problem. “There are certain aspects without which, no matter how many laws we pass, no matter how many animals we kill, we will not end up solving the problem of conflicts between humans and bears in the long term; and here we are mainly talking about the management of attractants, such as waste, supplementary food offered in the vicinity of towns at feeding or observation points or, irresponsibly, by tourists,” stresses Cristian-Remus Papp, coordinator of the Wildlife Department of the conservationist organization, while persisting in denouncing the practice of feeding bears, an extremely dangerous gesture because it changes their habits. “The owners of guesthouses and hotels in tourist areas intentionally feed the bears so that tourists can photograph them.”

The ecologist highlights another highly debated aspect: the entry of humans into its habitat, whether through hiking, picking berries and mushrooms or practising off-road sports. “This constant disturbance throughout the species’ range, combined with the great availability of tourists, means that the bear is expanding its territory and appearing in areas where it was not present until now,” Papp emphasises.

The head of mountain rescue, Mircea Lera, has already warned that tourist routes are no longer safe due to the activity of the bears, as shown by the dozens of police interventions every day to keep them away from inhabited areas. There is also another issue. So far this year, 14 animals have died after being run over in the province of Covasna alone, in the heart of Transylvania. “It is only a matter of time before we face another tragedy, because this species has gotten out of control,” he says.

