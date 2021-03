ROMANIA

It is, a priori, the most difficult rival in the German group. Mirel Radoi’s men beat North Macedonia 3-2 and, now, they want to surprise a Mannschaft that, despite all the hope generated as a result of the placid victory against Iceland, continues to show signs of vulnerability.

AS to follow: Ianis Hagi. He scored the third goal against North Macedonia, when his team needed it most.