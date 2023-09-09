The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, that new fragments of a drone were found inside Romanian territory.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said this indicates an unacceptable violation of the country’s airspace.

Iohannis added, in a statement, that he informed Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of finding fragments of the plane, which is the second drone to crash in Romanian territory within days. He added that Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance’s full solidarity with Romania.

Iohannis said that the authorities’ finding of “fresh fragments of a drone on Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine… indicates that there has been an unacceptable violation of the airspace of Romania, a NATO member state, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the region.” “.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Romanian Navy deployed search teams after local authorities alerted them to the discovery of fragments of a drone 2.5 kilometers southeast of the village of Blauru, which is located opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail across the Danube River.

Last Monday, Kiev said that drones exploded in Romania during a night air strike on the city of Izmail, but officials in Romania initially denied these reports before fragments were found on Wednesday.