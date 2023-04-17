Romanian Foreign Ministry: Bucharest will help Ukraine and Moldova fulfill the conditions for EU accession

Romania is ready to help Moldova and Ukraine fulfill the necessary conditions for joining the European Union (EU). This was announced by the country’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in an interview with the TV channel Digi 24.

“Romania will continue to support Ukraine and Moldova, including through technical expertise, to implement the recommendations that were made by the EC [Еврокомиссией] concerning the start of the negotiation process on accession to the EU,” the minister promised, stressing that, in his opinion, both countries deserve to become members of the association.

The minister added that the efforts of Ukraine and Moldova to comply with the conditions put forward by him will be assessed this autumn, after which, if the European Commission is satisfied with the results, the countries will be able to move on to the next step, namely, to start negotiations on joining the association.

Earlier, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan said that Washington and Brussels are working to ensure that Ukraine meets EU accession standards. According to him, as a result of this work, official negotiations on the republic’s membership in the European Union will begin by the end of 2023.