The toll from two consecutive explosions that occurred yesterday evening at a liquid gas filling station in Crevedia, 20 kilometers north-west of the Romanian capital Bucharest, is one dead and 57 injured, some of whom are in serious condition. The only victim so far died of a heart attack and not burns, it was disclosed. Among the injured are 39 firefighters, two policemen and two gendarmes. Firefighters managed to put out the fire in the gas station during the night. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosions.