Surprise and embarrassment during the extraordinary meeting of the Local Council of District 1 in Bucharest, Albert Caraian, councilor of the PSD, appeared on video while taking a shower. The man didn’t realize he had his phone camera open. Immediately after the opening of the meeting by the deputy general secretary Miruna Mureșan, Caraian appeared on video in place of another PMP councilor, all to the laughter of those present. Fatal episode for the political career of the PSD adviser, who announced his resignation three hours later.



