Romania | “Dracula’s Castle” in Romania attracts tourists with a free coroner vaccine: The injection includes admission to a torture exhibition

Romania is struggling to meet the vaccination target set by the government. At the same time, the tourist destination in Transylvania longs for lost tourist flows back.

Romanian marketed as the home of vampire legend Dracula, Bran Castle now offers vaccinations.

Castle staff hopes the free Pfizer coroner vaccination will bring visitors to the castle, news agencies Reuters and AFP report. Namely, tourism has also suffered from the corona year in Romania.

The castle, built in the 14th century, is well known Bram Stoker the original Draculabook as an inspiration. There is no certainty as to the true connection with Stoker’s work, nor is there any certainty as to whether the castle is very closely linked to the 15th-century Duke of Wallachia, modeled on Dracula Vlad III i.e. Vlad the Seeper.

According to legend, the prince used to execute his enemies by stalking.

Carpathians located in the mountains of Transylvania, the castle offers visitors, in addition to vaccination, free admission to an exhibition showcasing medieval instruments of torture.

“We want to show how people were injected 500 to 600 years ago,” says Bran Castle Marketing Manager Alexandru Priscu To Reuters.

Bran Castle features a copy of a wooden head used by Prince Vlad III of Wallachia in the executions.­

The Romanian government has set a goal of getting ten million people vaccinated by September, but the plan is already headwind. That’s why Bran Castle is now stepping in to help.

In April, a Slovak think tank published a report showing that, of all European countries, Romania is the most reluctant to take a coronavirus vaccine.

Reuters Romania has so far acquired about 5.7 million doses of vaccine. In Romania, just under 74,000 people are vaccinated on average a day.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a total of more than one million coronavirus infections have been registered in Romania and about 29,000 people have died as a result of the virus.

One visitor, 37, who was vaccinated at Bran Castle on Saturday Fernando Orozco, said he lived in Berlin but did telecommuting in Romania during the Corona year. He had planned a visit to Bran Castle earlier, but the possibility of vaccination set him in motion.

“Two flies in one blow,” Orozco described to Reuters.