Romania, a member of NATO, announced on Thursday its intention to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

While Kiev is demanding more Patriot missile systems, NATO countries are reluctant to send them because they want to protect their airspace.

The Romanian Supreme National Defense Council said in a statement, “In view of the significant deterioration in the security situation in Ukraine… the members of the Council decided to provide the Patriot system to Ukraine in close coordination with NATO countries.”

The decision was taken “on the condition that our country continues negotiations with NATO countries, especially the United States, with the aim of obtaining a similar or equivalent system” to protect its airspace, according to the statement.

The statement added that the country bordering Ukraine also needs “a temporary solution to compensate for the resulting operational weakness.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Romania’s “principled support.”

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis hinted at an openness to helping Kiev with the Patriot system in early May after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

But he warned: “It is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defenses.”