cColombia closes the March Fifa date this Tuesday, with a friendly match against Romania in Madrid, at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo continues its preparation for the great challenge of 2024, the Copa América.

In the tournament, which will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14, Colombia was in group D, along with Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica, which qualified on Saturday by beating Honduras 3-1 in a playoffs in Frisco (Texas).

Colombia vs. Romania in 1998 Photo:Henry Agudelo. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

An illustrious surname in Romanian football remains valid. Edward Iordanescu received the inheritance from his father, Anghel, who was in charge of the most important generation of players from that country, who played in three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).

The praise of the Romanian coach to the Colombian National Team

Iordanescu spoke about the importance of facing Colombia and praised Lorenzo's team, which has gone 20 games without losing, 17 of them under the command of the Argentine (the first two games of the undefeated team were led by Reinaldo Rueda, at the close of the failed qualifying for Qatar 2022, and the third, Héctor Cárdenas as interim.

“It is the fittest team in the world, a very efficient team, a team with a lot of individual quality. They beat Spain, Brazil, Germany. “It was absolutely nothing by chance,” Iordanescu said about his opponent this Tuesday.

Romania team that played against Northern Ireland Photo:EFE Share

Romania, which is unbeaten in 12 games and qualified for Euro 2024 without losing a game, disappointed in its first preparation match of this year, drawing 1-1 with Northern Ireland.

“Although I didn't have a spectacular game against Northern Ireland, it was a very useful test for me. The team had a good attitude. After the game we were upset, it was normal, we would have liked to win. We met an opponent who was very well organized, they put us in difficulties at certain moments of the game,” said the coach.

“I tried certain things, I tried certain experiments, I performed them. We are at a time where we can do that. The same will happen in the friendly with Colombia. We are talking about a game of a completely different level. There will be a lot of changes, it's a risk when you do this. But this depends on the strategy we have,” he insisted.

