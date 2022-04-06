Bucharest, car at high speed against the gates of the Russian embassy: the driver died

A car crashed into the entrance gate of the Russian Federation embassy in Bucharest at high speed. The car went up in flames and the driver died. The Bucharest authorities do not rule out that what happened could be “an intentional act”: the TV channel reports it Digi24citing law enforcement sources.

According to the Romanian TV channel, it was a planned action and the driver yelled something at the embassy guards before he died. The investigating police did not disclose the driver’s identity. The speed with which the car is crashed into the gate it was very high and so the car was able to overcome the fences set up by the gendarmerie in the last few weeks after the protests related to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine. Traffic around the Russian embassy has been temporarily suspended.

