At the diplomatic forum in Antalya, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu asked Ukraine to officially recognize the Moldovan language as “non-existent”. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Moldova”.

Aurescu said that “after the recognition of the identity between the Romanian language and the so-called Moldovan language” in April 2021, Kiev should officially recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist.

At a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, he also stressed Romania’s support for Ukraine’s cooperation with NATO.

Acting Prime Minister of Moldova Aureliu Chocoy and Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii also participate in the diplomatic forum in Antalya, which is being held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Whether the topic of “non-existent Moldavian language” was discussed with them is unknown.

On April 20, Moldovan President Maia Sandu invited the parliament to consider amending the constitution to officially rename the state language from Moldovan to Romanian.

In fact, we are talking about the same language, since Moldovan is considered the official dialect of Romanian. Minor differences between them are observed at the level of literary norms, phonetics and vocabulary. In the declaration of independence of the republic, the official language of the state is called Romanian, while the country’s constitution defines it as Moldovan.