Romanian Ministry of Defense: found UAV fragments are similar to parts of those used by the Russian Federation

The remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) discovered in Romania are similar to those used by Russia. The country’s Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook (the social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

According to the department, the testing and research team collected samples of the crashed drone for technical examination and analysis. “From the first transmitted data, it turned out that we are talking about fragments of a drone, similar to those used in the Russian army,” the ministry said, adding that experts will establish the exact causes and circumstances of the incident.