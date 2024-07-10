Iohannis: NATO countries have provided Kyiv with about half of the promised aid

NATO countries have delivered about half of the promised aid to Ukraine. This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at a press conference in Washington, writes TASS.

“As for the aid we all give to Ukraine, I think it’s time to be realistic. We’ve delivered about half of what we promised, and that’s not enough. If we want Ukraine to win, we have to help more,” he said.

Iohannis added that “the money promised by the EU has been provided, the money promised by the US has been almost fully provided, although with a delay due to political disagreements.”

The Romanian head of state also said that it is impossible to talk about the timing of Ukraine’s admission to NATO, since “not all allies are convinced that this should happen very urgently.” Klaus Iohannis reported that on Thursday, July 11, a security agreement will be signed between Romania and Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that NATO this week will announce new measures of military and economic support for Ukraine as part of the path to membership in the alliance. In particular, the talk will be about strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems, military capabilities, body armor and uniforms.

In addition, NATO previously announced the creation of a mission to assist security and train military personnel for Ukraine. The mission’s task is to put assistance to Ukraine’s security on a reliable basis.