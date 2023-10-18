Romanian Prime Minister Ciolaku: Kyiv will no longer recognize the Moldovan language

Kyiv has decided not to recognize the Moldovan language, said Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu during a visit to Ukraine. Writes about this RIA News.

He recalled that during a joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Romania, the participants decided not to recognize the Moldovan language. Instead, only Romanian will be considered official. “At the joint meeting, it was decided that from now on only Romanian will be recognized as the only official language,” he indicated.

Earlier, Romanian senator Diana Shoshoaca, who was previously included in the Ukrainian “Peacemaker” database, called for an immediate review of Kyiv’s support. She called Ukraine a state with terrorist tendencies. The politician said that Romania supports a criminal state.