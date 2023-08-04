Romania | Andrew Tate, suspected of numerous crimes, was released from house arrest

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest. Tate was arrested in Bucharest in December.

Romanian a British-American social media influencer was released by a court on Friday Andrew Tate from house arrest, reports news agency Reuters.

Tate has been under house arrest since the end of March awaiting trial on the charges brought against him.

However, on Friday, the Court of Appeal in Bucharest decided that it will “replace the house arrest measure with judicial supervision for a period of 60 days between August 4 and August 2.” October”, reports Reuters.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested at their Bucharest home in December. They were held in pretrial detention until the end of March, after which they have been under house arrest.

At the end of June against the brothers charges were filed human trafficking, rape and the establishment of an organized criminal group. They have pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Tate is accused of raping one woman and Tristan Tate is accused of inciting violence.

Brothers are former kickboxers and world-famous social media stars. They have millions of followers on various social media platforms.

The Tate brothers’ social media content is particularly known for its misogyny.