Romania and Bulgaria joined the European visa-free Schengen area on Sunday, although some border controls remain in place. This means that inspections of people at internal air and sea borders, i.e. at airports and seaports, will no longer be implemented.

The European Union countries had agreed to include Bulgaria in the Schengen area at the end of December 2023. A decision will be made on lifting controls on land borders later, before the end of 2024.

The Schengen Area aims to ensure freedom of movement for people in Europe. It now includes 25 of the 27 member states of the European Union, in addition to Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.