Home page politics

Press Split

Romania and Bulgaria had already joined the EU in 2007. Now we will join the Schengen area. © epa Vassil Donev/EPA/dpa

Romania and Bulgaria have been waiting for a decision since 2011 – now the two states are joining the Schengen area – with restrictions.

Brussels – In the past, Austria resisted the admission of EU countries Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. The two countries were now able to enjoy a positive decision, more than ten years after the application. Report on this, among others Picture and dpa.

Schengen accession: Romania and Bulgaria

The decision of the EU countries was welcomed by the EU Commission, as the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area would further strengthen the economy and the internal market. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said that it was an important step towards the future for the two states, as well as for the entire Schengen area. The success is now the result of the persistence, hard work and great commitment of both countries.

In principle, every EU member state has the right to become a member of the Schengen area. To do this, however, all requirements and regulations must be met.

Romania and Bulgaria: EU members since 2007

Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007 – but were under special surveillance by the EU Commission until September due to corruption and organized crime in the judiciary and the rule of law. In addition to the special surveillance, the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area has so far failed, primarily because of the Austrian federal government. The reason for the rejection was that too many unregistered migrants were arriving in Europe.

New members can only be admitted to the Schengen area unanimously. Romania and Bulgaria had been waiting for the decision since 2011. In mid-September, the authority officially ended the special monitoring and Romania and Bulgaria were ready for membership, according to a commission report. Under the motto “Europe is moving closer together today,” the Foreign Office congratulated the two countries on the lifting of internal border controls at the air and sea borders with Bulgaria and Romania.

EU member states vote “yes” to join

On Saturday, the EU countries finally agreed to expand the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria in the future. From the end of March 2024, personal controls at internal air and sea borders are to be lifted. A decision on lifting controls at land borders will be made at a later date. The Schengen area currently includes 23 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

A great European did not live to see the decision of the EU countries: Jacques Delors. The Frenchman was a great pioneer of the European idea and was considered one of the architects of the EU. The former politician died a few days ago at the age of 98.