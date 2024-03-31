Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/31/2024 – 8:02

Area that allows travel without border controls and visas within Europe welcomed both countries. But the benefit is limited to air and sea routes, to the dissatisfaction of road transporters. More than a decade after becoming member countries of the European Union (EU), Romania and Bulgaria joined this Sunday (31/03 ) – at least partially – to the Schengen Area, which allows travel without border control and visas between participating nations.

Travelers can now move between the two Eastern European countries and most of the EU without needing to go through visa and passport control when traveling by sea or air.

With accession, 25 of the 27 EU countries now belong to the Schengen Area – Cyprus and Ireland are the exceptions. Four countries that are not members of the EU also make up the space: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Due to a veto by Austria, land routes with Romania and Bulgaria were not included due to fears that this would allow migrants from outside the EU to more easily enter clandestinely into other states in the bloc.

“This is a great success for both countries,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. “It is a historic moment for the Schengen Area – the largest free movement area in the world. Together, we are building a stronger, more united Europe for all our citizens.”

Pressure for full inclusion

The two countries hope to become full members of the Schengen Area by the end of the year. Croatia, which joined the bloc after Romania and Bulgaria, was fully accepted into the space in January last year.

Romania's Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu told Romanian news website News.ro on Sunday: “Our efforts to also adhere to the [Schengen] with land borders continue through various diplomatic channels.”

Truck drivers have been lobbying their governments to guarantee visa-free travel at land borders with their European neighbors to avoid the long queues they currently face. Romania's main road transport union, UNTRR, said the average wait at the Hungarian border is 16 hours.

“Romanian transporters lose billions of euros every year, just because of the long waiting time at the borders,” said the union's general secretary, Radu Dinescu.

Bulgarian companies also expressed their dismay. Vasil Velev from the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) highlighted that “only 3% of Bulgarian goods are transported by air and sea, and the remaining 97% by land”.

(AFP)