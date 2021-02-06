On Saturday, Romania received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Coronavirus, and the authorities announced that they would be allocated to vaccinate people between the ages of 18 and 55.

Thus, Romania joins a growing number of countries that have restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, even though the European Medicines Agency has authorized its use for all adults.

The shipment, which arrived in Romania, contains 81,600 doses.

“We are supposed to receive 600,000 doses this month,” Prime Minister Florin Seto told reporters while receiving the shipment. People can start booking appointments from February 10th. ”

AstraZeneca is the third vaccine that Europe has licensed for use after the Pfizer-Bionic and Moderna vaccines.

Romania, with a population of 19 million, aims to vaccinate about 10 million people by September.

More than 450,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose since the vaccination campaign was launched in December.

Despite the decrease in the number of Coronavirus infections in Romania during the past weeks, it was severely affected by it in general, with 18,748 deaths and more than 740,732 infections.