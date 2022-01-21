Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu accused the Russian authorities of trying to create a new Iron Curtain. His words transmits Agerpres agency.

Dyncu specified that this was an attempt to create a new form of redistribution of spheres of influence on the world stage. “Perhaps from time to time it is necessary to conclude new types of agreements between countries, military-political blocs,” Dyncu said. The Romanian minister also said that Russia’s call for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Romania and Bulgaria cannot be taken into account and suggested that 2022 could be a decisive year for change at the global level.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian proposals for security guarantees involve the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania. The diplomat said that this is necessary as part of the implementation of the item on the return of the alliance to the 1997 borders.