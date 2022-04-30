In the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie, uphill arrival in Zinal, Bora-Hansgrohe double: victory of the Colombian Sergio Higuita over the Russian Alexander Vlasov, with the Spanish Ayuso (Uae-Emirates), Damiano Caruso 21st at 38 ”. Always leader Rohan Dennis (Aus, Jumbo-Visma), ending tomorrow with a hill climb. Attilio Viviani, Elia’s brother, came close to success at the International Tour of Hellas, fourth stage in Larisa: with the Bingoals jersey he finished second in the sprint, behind the Danish Nyborg Broge. At the Tour of Asturias, in Spain, victory and leadership for Sosa, Colombian of Movistar, with a good second to our Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa).