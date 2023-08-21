Romancing the Stone: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Monday 21 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Romancing the Stone, a 1984 film directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, will be broadcast. An example of the adventure genre revived by Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), it was director Zemeckis’ first box-office hit, following a pair of critically acclaimed but poorly commercialized films that seemed to have jeopardized his his career in the bud, and allowed him to make the even more successful Back to the Future (1985), one of the highest grossing films of the entire decade. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Joan Wilder is a very successful writer of romance novels, who, however, in addition to the undoubted professional satisfactions, cannot boast an equally happy love life and lives in New York with only the company of the cat Romeo, waiting to meet a real life man worthy of his literary hero, Jessie.

She has just finished her latest novel when she receives in the mail what appears to be a treasure map, sent to her by her brother-in-law, recently brutally murdered in Colombia. On the same day, once she returns from the meeting with her editor Gloria to whom she has delivered the typescript, she discovers that her house has been completely ransacked and receives a desperate phone call from her sister and newly widowed Elaine, who has been kidnapped by a band of criminals, raiders of archaeological treasures, whose leader, Ira, is only willing to free her in exchange for the map.

Unprepared as she is, she can’t help but go to her sister’s rescue. But she, once she arrives in Colombia, at the Joan airport she is deliberately directed to the wrong bus by the mysterious man who searched her house (going so far as to mercilessly kill a witness) and followed her on the same flight . Instead of reaching the city of Cartagena, the woman finds herself in the middle of the jungle, in the very worst situation, isolated and defenseless. When the man, having abandoned the facade of good manners, threatens her with a weapon revealing his intentions that are anything but friendly, she is saved by the rather casual intervention of Jack Colton, an American adventurer who finds himself there in the middle of nowhere. engaged in the capture of valuable tropical birds.

Romancing the Stone: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Romancing the Stone, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michael DouglasJack T. Colton

Kathleen TurnerJoan Wilder

Danny DeVitoRalph

Zack Norman: Wrath

Alfonso ArauJuan

Manuel OjedaZolo

Holland TaylorGlory

Mary Ellen TrainorElaine

Joe Nesnow: Super

José Chávez: Santos

Streaming and TV

Where to see Romancing the Stone on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 21 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.