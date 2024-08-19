Square Enix has announced Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered Internationala re-release of the remaster of this JRPG that boasts support for a greater number of languages, including Italiancoming in early 2025. It will also be available in physical format for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This is basically the same Remastered already available from the end of 2022 on multiple platforms, but with the addition of localization in various European languages, namely English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. For the rest we will find the same new features as the previous edition, therefore a modernized high resolution graphicsnew story events, new recruitable characters (including Schiele, Marina, Monica and Flammar), reworked and more difficult boss fights and new features such as quick mode, minimaps, new game+ and new classes.