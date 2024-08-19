Square Enix has announced Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered Internationala re-release of the remaster of this JRPG that boasts support for a greater number of languages, including Italiancoming in early 2025. It will also be available in physical format for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
This is basically the same Remastered already available from the end of 2022 on multiple platforms, but with the addition of localization in various European languages, namely English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. For the rest we will find the same new features as the previous edition, therefore a modernized high resolution graphicsnew story events, new recruitable characters (including Schiele, Marina, Monica and Flammar), reworked and more difficult boss fights and new features such as quick mode, minimaps, new game+ and new classes.
Physical editions
As for the physical editions, in addition to a standard edition that will be distributed in multiple stores, three special editions are also planned, the Deluxe, the Special and the Collector’s Edition, which can be purchased through the Red Art Games official store.
For the Deluxe, the Special and the Collector’s Edition we are talking about a very limited edition, respectively 500 units for the first two and 1,000 copies for the third. Deluxe Edition includes:
- A copy of the game with reversible cover
- An exclusive case with alternative cover
- A manual
- A PVC key ring
There Special Edition includes:
- A copy of the game with reversible cover
- A PVC key ring
Finally, the Collector’s Edition of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International includes:
- A copy of the game with reversible cover
- A box with a retro-inspired cover (the Switch and PlayStation versions have different boxes)
- A steel briefcase
- An artbook
- A manual
- Three postcards
